Martyr Honored On Defense Day

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 07:18 PM

Martyr honored on Defense Day

Divisional Commissioner Mehmood Javed Bhatti along with Regional Police Officer Ghulam Mehmood Dogar and Commander Pakistan Navy here on Friday visited the residence of leading officer of Pakistan Navy Irfan Ali Shaheed, who was martyred in August 2018

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) -:Divisional Commissioner Mehmood Javed Bhatti along with Regional Police Officer Ghulam Mehmood Dogar and Commander Pakistan Navy here on Friday visited the residence of leading officer of Pakistan Navy Irfan Ali Shaheed, who was martyred in August 2018. They met with the family members of Shaheed Irfan Ali and offered Fateha.

Talking to the family, they said "We salute to Irfan Ali and pray to Allah to grant him the highest rank in heaven". The nation will always remember the sacrifices offered by the martyrs, they said and lauded the bravery of Shaheed Irfan Ali.

"We also honor the sacrifices of thousands of Kashmiris who have been facing the brutalities of India's occupying forces", they said.

On this occasion, Tariq Mehmood, father of Shaheed Irfan Ali said that he was proud of his beloved son who sacrificed his life and embraced Shahadat in the line of duty. The mother of Shaheed also prayed for the success and safety of our brave soldiers and people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

