Martyr, injured employees of Excise Department given financial package

On the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, the heirs of martyred Excise Inspector Hafiz Muhammad Rafi and injured Excise Inspector Muhammad Sanaullah Bhatti of Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department were given checks of Rs 28.5 million and Rs 2.5 million respectively

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) On the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, the heirs of martyred Excise Inspector Hafiz Muhammad Rafi and injured Excise Inspector Muhammad Sanaullah Bhatti of Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department were given checks of Rs 28.5 million and Rs 2.5 million respectively.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar, Secretary Excise and Taxation Punjab Muhammad Masood Mukhtar, and Additional Secretary to Chief Minister Punjab Ahmar Naik gave checks to the heirs of officers under the Matyrs Package.

The commissioner said that the sacrifice of these brave officers is an eternal example of patriotism. He said that a martyr's death is the nation's life. He said that the needs of martyrs' families would also be taken care of according to the instructions of the chief minister of Punjab.

He said that more steps would be taken to protect the martyrs' families from financial difficulties. Secretary Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Punjab Muhammad Masood Mukhtar said that martyrs are the crown of our department.

He said we are grateful to the chief minister of Punjab for the Shaheed Package. Additional Secretary to CM Punjab Ahmar Naik said that the sacrifice of martyrs has increased the honour of their families.

He said that Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his determination to provide all possible economic and social support to the heirs of the martyrs. Director Excise and Taxation Bahawalpur Rana Intikhab, Deputy Director Adeel Amjad, Assistant Commissioner General Muhammad Tayyab, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar, families and employees of the department participated in the ceremony.

Inspector Hafiz Muhammad Rafi of the Excise and Taxation Department was martyred while Inspector Muhammad Sanaullah Bhatti was injured during an operation against a drugs gang in Rahim Yar Khan in July 2023. A special package was approved for the financial assistance of their families.