Open Menu

Martyr Labourers Of Turbat Tragedy Laid To Rest

Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Martyr labourers of Turbat tragedy laid to rest

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Thousands of citizens attended funeral prayer of the martyred labourers who were gunned down by terrorists in Turbat, Balochistan, here in tehsil Shujabad, some 50 kilometre away from Multan city.

The funeral ceremony held at native village Perorah. Four martyred labourers belonged to same family.

Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer, Rana Ejaz Noon ex MPA and many other notables also joined the last rituals of the martyred labourers.

Punjab government also announced financial assistance for the deceased laborers.

A smart contingent of Punjab Police also presented guard of honour to the martyres. It is pertinent to mention here that the labourers embraced martyrdom at Turbat in Balochistan as terrorists opened indiscriminate firing when they were sleeping on Saturday early morning. Earlier, five dead bodies of labourers named Rizwan, Shehbaz, Waseem, Sikandar and Shafique reached Multan by a plane and then they were shifted to Shujabad by Rescue 1122 ambulances.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Firing Balochistan Police Punjab Turbat Same Shujabad Rescue 1122 Prayer Family From Government

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash meets with Oman&#039;s Chairman of th ..

Saqr Ghobash meets with Oman&#039;s Chairman of the State Council

11 minutes ago
 Dubai’s economy grows 3.2% in H1 2023

Dubai’s economy grows 3.2% in H1 2023

2 hours ago
 WEF Global Future Councils meeting kicks off tomor ..

WEF Global Future Councils meeting kicks off tomorrow in Dubai featuring 600 glo ..

3 hours ago
 AYC’s 2nd Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programm ..

AYC’s 2nd Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programme to be launched tomorrow

3 hours ago
 PCFC to unveil 7 innovative projects at GITEX Glob ..

PCFC to unveil 7 innovative projects at GITEX Global 2023

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster anchors its first marit ..

Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster anchors its first maritime technology company

3 hours ago
TRENDS signs cooperation agreement with HUFS Insti ..

TRENDS signs cooperation agreement with HUFS Institute of Middle East Studies

5 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13 England Vs. Afghan ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13 England Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Wh ..

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi unites regulators to steer future of sma ..

Abu Dhabi unites regulators to steer future of smart and autonomous vehicle oper ..

6 hours ago
 Jay Vine claims victory for UAE Team Emirates in T ..

Jay Vine claims victory for UAE Team Emirates in Türkiye

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2023

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan