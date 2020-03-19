UrduPoint.com
Martyr Lieutenant Agha Muqaddas Laid To Rest

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 05:34 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) : Lieutenant Agha Muqaddas, martyred in North Waziristan on Wednesday, was laid to rest with full military honours in Pir Ronki graveyard, here on Thursday.

He was martyred in a fight against terrorists in Datta Khel area of North Waziristan.

Earlier, the Namaz-e-Janaza of the martyred was offered at Goal Bagh, Shadbagh here, which was attended by a large number of people, army officers, friends, MPAs Ghazali Saleem Butt and Chaudhry Shahbaz.

A unit of Pakistan Army paid tribute to the Shaheed officer by presenting guard of honour.

Brigadier Asif Hayat, Brigadier Muhammad Ahmad, Brigadier Ali Ijaz and Lieutenant Hamza laid wreaths on behalf of the president, prime minister, army chief and course mates on the grave.

