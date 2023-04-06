Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Martyr Sepoy Hamid Rasool Laid To Rest With Full Military Honour

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2023 | 09:31 PM

Martyr Sepoy Hamid Rasool laid to rest with full military honour

The funeral prayers of Sepoy Hamid Rasool, who embraced martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Shin Warsak, South Waziristan District, was laid to rest in his hometown Jaswal, Rawalpindi district with full military honours on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :The funeral prayers of Sepoy Hamid Rasool, who embraced martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Shin Warsak, South Waziristan District, was laid to rest in his hometown Jaswal, Rawalpindi district with full military honours on Thursday.

His funeral prayers were initially offered at the Frontier Corps (FC) Headquarters, Wana and subsequently in his hometown, which were attended by senior serving and retired officers and soldiers, including the injured comrades of the same operation, relatives and a large number of people from civil society, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

"The Armed Forces of Pakistan stand firm against the nefarious designs of enemies to spoil the hard-earned peace. Such sacrifices will not go in vain and further strengthen our resolve to take the fight against terrorism to its logical conclusion," the ISPR said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured South Waziristan Civil Society ISPR Rawalpindi Same Wana From

Recent Stories

Pressure on Taliban Will Come in Various Ways Amid ..

Pressure on Taliban Will Come in Various Ways Amid Ban on Women Working for UN - ..

5 minutes ago
 Govt takes strict action against illegal profiteer ..

Govt takes strict action against illegal profiteering: CM's aide

5 minutes ago
 Rs2.671 bln spent on diabetic patients treatment a ..

Rs2.671 bln spent on diabetic patients treatment across country annually: Health ..

41 seconds ago
 US Condemns Rocket Launches From Lebanon, Gaza to ..

US Condemns Rocket Launches From Lebanon, Gaza to Israel - State Dept.

42 seconds ago
 Hamas Responsible for Firing Rockets at Israel Fro ..

Hamas Responsible for Firing Rockets at Israel From Lebanon - IDF

44 seconds ago
 Fruit boycott campaign failed to bring down fruit ..

Fruit boycott campaign failed to bring down fruit prices

45 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.