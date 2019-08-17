UrduPoint.com
Martyr Sepoy Muhammad Ramzan Laid To Rest

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 12:56 PM

Martyr Sepoy Muhammad Ramzan laid to rest

Sepoy Muhammad Ramzan who embraced martyrdom at the Line of Control while safeguarding country was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard with military honour in Wajhinwala village, some 45 kms away from here on Saturday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) Sepoy Muhammad Ramzan who embraced martyrdom at the Line of Control while safeguarding country was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard with military honour in Wajhinwala village, some 45 kms away from here on Saturday.

Earlier his funeral prayer was offered at Government High school Wajhianwala which was attended by a large number of people from all walks of life. Civil and Army officers including Col Ahsan, Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed, MPA Faisal Akram Niazi and elite of the area also attended the funeral prayer of the martyr. A smartly turned out contingent of Pak Army presented salute to the coffin.

On this occasion, people hailed the bravery of the great martyr and they vowed to continue the mission of the Shaheed to protect country from enemies.

