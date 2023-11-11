Open Menu

Martyr Soldier Shahbaz Was Laid To Rest With Military Honors In Haripur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2023 | 11:05 PM

Martyr soldier Shahbaz was laid to rest with military honors in Haripur

The funeral prayers of martyred soldier of Pak Army Shahbaz Ahmed was offered on Saturday in his native town Khalabat Township sector No.1 Haripur and laid to rest with military honours

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) The funeral prayers of martyred soldier of Pak Army Shahbaz Ahmed was offered on Saturday in his native town Khalabat Township sector No.1 Haripur and laid to rest with military honours.

According to the details, Shahbaz Ahmed who met his untimely end in a terrorist attack in Pasni, was commemorated with military honours at the Khalabat Town Cemetery.

A large number of people from different walks of life including politicians, religious scholars, local elders and personnel from the Pakistan Army attended the funeral ceremony.

A smartly turned contingent of the Pakistan Army presented a guard of honour to the martyr and a floral wreath on his grave. Shabbaz Ahmed, a dedicated soldier belonging to the 9th NLI Regiment, left behind a grieving widow and two sons who will carry the weight of his sacrifice.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist Army Haripur Pasni From Weight

Recent Stories

Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

10 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga table

Football: Spanish La Liga table

10 minutes ago
 England send Pakistan crashing out of World Cup wi ..

England send Pakistan crashing out of World Cup with thumping win

10 minutes ago
 French skater Siao Him Fa beats Uno in Cup of Chin ..

French skater Siao Him Fa beats Uno in Cup of China

10 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

14 minutes ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

14 minutes ago
Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

12 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

12 minutes ago
 Pak-China joint naval exercise SEA GUARDIAN-2023 c ..

Pak-China joint naval exercise SEA GUARDIAN-2023 commences

12 minutes ago
 Senator Afridi inaugurates solar energy plant at D ..

Senator Afridi inaugurates solar energy plant at Distt Jail Kohat

12 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results

Football: Italian Serie A results

12 minutes ago
 Croatian defence minister dismissed after car cras ..

Croatian defence minister dismissed after car crash

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan