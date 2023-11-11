Martyr soldier Shahbaz was laid to rest with military honors in Haripur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) The funeral prayers of martyred soldier of Pak Army Shahbaz Ahmed was offered on Saturday in his native town Khalabat Township sector No.1 Haripur and laid to rest with military honours.

According to the details, Shahbaz Ahmed who met his untimely end in a terrorist attack in Pasni, was commemorated with military honours at the Khalabat Town Cemetery.

A large number of people from different walks of life including politicians, religious scholars, local elders and personnel from the Pakistan Army attended the funeral ceremony.

A smartly turned contingent of the Pakistan Army presented a guard of honour to the martyr and a floral wreath on his grave. Shabbaz Ahmed, a dedicated soldier belonging to the 9th NLI Regiment, left behind a grieving widow and two sons who will carry the weight of his sacrifice.