Martyr Zakir funeral offered at his native village

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Another young soldier, Havaldar Muhammad Zakir, who has sacrificed his life for his country in the line of duty in the border areas of Waziristan was laid to rest at Village Garba Manjia in Havelian here Saturday.

After the funeral prayer of Havaldar Muhammad Zakir, a smartly turned out contingent of Pak Army presented him guard of honor and also laid a floral wreath on his grave.

According to details, Havaldar Muhammad Zakir was martyred in an operation against terrorists in Waziristan in the line of duty.

His funeral prayer was offered in his ancestral village of Mangia Garba, which was attended by military officers, members of the local society, political and religious personalities. On this occasion, the military officers placed a floral wreath on the martyr's grave.