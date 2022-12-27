UrduPoint.com

Martyrdom Anniversary Of Benazir Being Observed

Published December 27, 2022

Martyrdom anniversary of Benazir being observed

GARHI KHUDA BUX BHUTTO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :A large number of people from different walks of life paid rich tributes to former prime minister Benazir Bhutto on her 15th martyrdom anniversary, being observed here on Tuesday.

The day began with Quran Khawani at her mausoleum here, where a large number of people, including workers and office bearers of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) are present to pay their respect to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

Men, women and children are carrying the flags of the PPP and chanting the slogans of 'Zinda hay Benazir zinda hay', 'Charoon soboon ki zanjir Benazir Benazir', and 'Jeay Bhutto'.

A big public meeting would also be held here later in the day to mark the occasion. The venue of the public meeting has been decorated with the banners and flags of the PPP.

As many as 50 welcome camps have been setup, besides 80 walk-through gates and other security measures at the entry points.

