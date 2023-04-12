Martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Ali (RA) observed in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The martyrdom anniversary of fourth Caliph of islam Ameerul Momineen Hazrat Ali Ibne Abi Talib (RA) was observed here in Sargodha on Wednesday with religious spirit, reverence and fervour.

Seven processions and 100 Majalis were held across the division, according to sources.

To avoid any untoward incident, special security arrangements were made, while the mourning processions followed the planned routes and gathered at the designated venues.

All the entry and exit points of the procession route in the city were closed and each participant was made to pass through three security checkpoints to join the procession.

The police carried out checking by metal detectors and walk-through gates were also installed.

The main procession started from Markazi Imambargah and culminated at Imambargha Hussaini.

A spokesperson said that 1,500 policemen were deployed for security duty. Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali, Regional Police Officer Sargodha Sharukh Kamal Siddiqui and District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran personally monitored the security arrangements.