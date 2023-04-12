Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Martyrdom Anniversary Of Hazrat Ali (RA) Observed In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Ali (RA) observed in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The martyrdom anniversary of fourth Caliph of islam Ameerul Momineen Hazrat Ali Ibne Abi Talib (RA) was observed here in Sargodha on Wednesday with religious spirit, reverence and fervour.

Seven processions and 100 Majalis were held across the division, according to sources.

To avoid any untoward incident, special security arrangements were made, while the mourning processions followed the planned routes and gathered at the designated venues.

All the entry and exit points of the procession route in the city were closed and each participant was made to pass through three security checkpoints to join the procession.

The police carried out checking by metal detectors and walk-through gates were also installed.

The main procession started from Markazi Imambargah and culminated at Imambargha Hussaini.

A spokesperson said that 1,500 policemen were deployed for security duty. Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali, Regional Police Officer Sargodha Sharukh Kamal Siddiqui and District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran personally monitored the security arrangements.

Related Topics

Police Sargodha From

Recent Stories

COP28 President-Designate, IMF Managing Director, ..

COP28 President-Designate, IMF Managing Director, UN Special Envoy for Climate A ..

24 minutes ago
 TDRA announces its transformation projects for ‘ ..

TDRA announces its transformation projects for ‘We the UAE 2031’ Vision

39 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler condoles with Emir of Kuwait over passin ..

RAK Ruler condoles with Emir of Kuwait over passing of Mubarak Jaber Al Mubarak ..

39 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles with Emir of Kuwait over d ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles with Emir of Kuwait over death of Mubarak Jaber Al Mubar ..

39 minutes ago
 Acting British HC lauds Pakistani Govt’s measure ..

Acting British HC lauds Pakistani Govt’s measures for economic stability

44 minutes ago
 AJK SC dismisses Sardar Tanveer Ilyas’ plea agai ..

AJK SC dismisses Sardar Tanveer Ilyas’ plea against his disqualification

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.