Martyrdom Anniversary Of Muhammad Maqbool Butt Observed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2025 | 11:30 AM

Martyrdom anniversary of Muhammad Maqbool Butt observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and worldwide was observed the 41st martyrdom anniversary of prominent Kashmiri leader Muhammad Maqbool Butt on Tuesday.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference and other pro-freedom leaders and organizations have appealed for complete shutdown in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

India had secretly hanged and buried Muhammad Maqbool Butt in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail on February 11 in1984 for his leading role in the raising the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination demand.

