Martyrdom anniversary of senior APHC leader Ashraf Sehrai being observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) The third martyrdom anniversary of senior APHC leader and Chairman Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai is being observed today.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, who challenged India’s illegal occupation and political injustice in IIOJK for decades, died in Indian captivity on May 05, 2021.

Paying glowing tribute to the Shaheed Ashraf Sehrai, the APHC leaders termed him as a symbol of resistance and embodiment of sacrifice.

They said, "Ashraf Sehrai’s life, sacrifices and struggle are a role model for coming generations of Kashmir."

Meanwhile, posters displayed by different Hurriyat organizations gave the strike call today to express solidarity with the martyred leader and other martyrs of Kashmir.