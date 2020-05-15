UrduPoint.com
Martyrdom Day Of Hazrat Ali (AS) Is Being Observed With Due Solemnity In Dera

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 08:23 PM

Martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (AS) is being observed with due solemnity in Dera

Like all over the country, the day of martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (AS), the Khalifa IV, was observed with due solemnity in all across Dera Ismail Khan in various Imam Bargahs

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Like all over the country, the day of martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (AS), the Khalifa IV, was observed with due solemnity in all across Dera Ismail Khan in various Imam Bargahs.

Azzam was held in which eminent scholars and Zakirs while addressing shed light on the biography of Hazrat Ali (AS) in detail. Like other cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dera administration also under lockdown and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

In order to enforce the ban on mourning processions, barricades were erected at the corridors of the Central Imambargah and the roads were completely closed. Hundreds of mourners and mourners' associations participated in the procession and lamented and mourned.

The camp was organized with a large number of police and FC personnel were deployed at Imam Bargah, passing through masajids and funeral processions.

Meanwhile, the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (AS) was observed in different cities across the country including Peshawar and other cities across Pakistan amidst strict security arrangements by the police for a peaceful march. Extensive traffic and security plans were developed in order to provide safety to citizens and ensure minimum inconvenience while the Youm-i-Ali processions were underway in the present corona situation. No major untoward incident was reported as the processions concluded peacefully across the country on this Ramazan day.

