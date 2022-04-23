UrduPoint.com

Martyrdom Day Of Hazrat Ali (RA) Observed In Sukkur

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2022 | 07:19 PM

Martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (RA) observed in Sukkur

The martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (RA) was observed with due reverence here on Saturday. A number of religious organizations held seminars in which glowing tributes were paid to Hazrat Ali (RA).

A taazia procession was taken out from Markazi Imam Bargah Ghareeb Ababd Sukkur which passed through Shikarpur Road, Minara Road, Station Road, Mahal, Ghanta Ghar Chowk and terminated at the starting point.

A large number of mourners accompanied the taazia procession, reciting nohas and beating their chests.

A heavy police contingent escorted the procession to meet any untoward incident. All shops on the route of taazia procession remained closed throughout the day.

