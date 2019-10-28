Martyrdom day of Hazrat Imam Hassan observed peacefully

The martyrdom day of Hazrat Imam Hassan (RA) was observed amid strict security in the provincial capital on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :The martyrdom day of Hazrat Imam Hassan (RA) was observed amid strict security in the provincial capital on Monday.

Majalis and processions were held in different parts of the city, in which, zakarins highlighted the various aspects of the life of Hazrat Imam Hassan (RA).

Central Taboot procession was taken out from Hussainia Hall, Akbari Gate here. Devotees had arranged milk sabeels, tea, juices and foods for the mourners along the routes of the procession which conclude at Imambargha Ghulam Ali Mughal Haveli after passing thought its traditional routes.

The Rescue 1122 and other rescue teams remained high alert and provided first aid to mourners.

Law and order situation remained peaceful during the procession and no untoward incident occurred due to foolproof security arrangements made by police.

Over 2,000 police officials performed security duty along the routes of procession. Snipers were detailed on the roof top of big buildings and established CCTV cameras along the route to monitor the procession.

City Traffic police had also made a comprehensive plan for making smooth flow of traffic during main procession.