Martyrdom Day of Hazrat Umar RA observed

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Martyrdom Day of Hazrat Umar Farooq (RA) was observed on Sunday across the northern Sindh including Sukkur and Khairpur with religious sanctity.

Public meetings and seminars were organized to highlight the different aspects of life of the second Khalifa-e-Rashid including his services for islam.

Speakers paid glowing tributes to 2nd Caliph Hazrat Umar (RA) on the eve of his martyrdom anniversary.

The achievements and personality of the second caliph who established a truly welfare Islamic state will also be highlighted in these programmes.

Hazrat Umar Farooq (RA), the most powerful and influential Muslim caliphs in history had embraced martyrdom on 1st Muharram 23 AH.