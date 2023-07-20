Open Menu

Martyrdom Day Of Hazrat Umar R.A Observed

Faizan Hashmi Published July 20, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Martyrdom Day of Hazrat Umar R.A observed

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :A large number of religious organizations in Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts on Thursday observed Yaum-e-Shahadat (the day of martyrdom) of Islam's second Caliph Hazrat Umar Farooq (R.A).

They held seminars and meetings to highlight the different aspects of the life of Hazrat Umar (R.A) including his services to islam and humanity.

Speakers paid glowing tributes to second Caliph Hazrat Umar (RA) on the eve of his martyrdom anniversary.

The Caliph (RA), the most powerful and influential Muslim caliph in history embraced martyrdom on 1st Muharram 23 AH.

Related Topics

Sukkur Khairpur Ghotki Muslim Muharram

Recent Stories

Naila becomes first Pakistani woman to summit 8047 ..

Naila becomes first Pakistani woman to summit 8047m high Broad Peak

4 minutes ago
 PCB appoints Rohail Nazir to lead Pakistan Shaheen ..

PCB appoints Rohail Nazir to lead Pakistan Shaheens in Darwin series

12 minutes ago
 Turkiye&#039;s First Lady visits Sheikh Zayed Gran ..

Turkiye&#039;s First Lady visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

1 hour ago
 Accountability court acquits PM Shehbaz, his son H ..

Accountability court acquits PM Shehbaz, his son Hamza in money laundering case

2 hours ago
 Death toll in Khyber suicide attack rises to two

Death toll in Khyber suicide attack rises to two

2 hours ago
 DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with Sou ..

DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with South Asia

4 hours ago
Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over ..

Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over Holy Quran desecration

5 hours ago
 Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day ..

Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day visit

6 hours ago
 Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

8 hours ago
 UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher educati ..

UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher education and scientfic research

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan