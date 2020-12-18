Martyrdom day of 'Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz' observed

Nishan-i-Haider laureate Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed was remembered on his 49th death anniversary on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Nishan-i-Haider laureate Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed was remembered on his 49th death anniversary on Friday.

Muhammad Mehfooz was born on October 25, 1944, in village Malkan of Rawalpindi district. He received his early education in his village. In 1962, he joined the Pakistan Army and after completion of basic military training in 1963, he was placed in 15 Punjab Regiment.

He took part in Indo-Pak War of 1971 at Wagah Border. On the night December 17, a company of the 15 Punjab was ordered to attack Kangri Pull inside enemy territory. During the attack, a bomb exploded near Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz in which he got badly injured and his machine-gun became out of order, electronic news channels reported.

He crawled in to a nearby trench of a shaheed firer and got hold of his machine-gun and started firing.

Meanwhile, he noticed that an enemy machine-gun was effectively engaging own troops. Muhammad Mehfooz crawled towards the enemy trench and on reaching within 10 yards charged on it. He caught the enemy firer by his neck and pushed him to death.

Meanwhile, other two enemy soldiers kept on stabbing him with their bayonets. Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz got badly injured and embraced shahadat, however his clutches never left the neck of his adversary, which was later freed with great effort.

On March 23, 1972, the Pakistan Government in recognition of the bravery of Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed, awarded him with the top military award 'Nishan-e-Haider.'