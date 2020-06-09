UrduPoint.com
Martyrdom Of 9 Kashmiri Youth In IOJ&K Worst Case Of Persecution : Shibli Faraz

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 01:21 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Tuesday that martyrdom of nine Kashmiri youth at the hands of Indian occupation forces in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was the worst case of persecution and state terrorism.

In a tweet, in reaction to extra-judicial killing of Kashmiri youth in fake encounters in Shopian area, the minister said the pellet guns, tear gas and other atrocities against the unarmed Kashmiris were evidence of Indian crimes against humanity. He urged the United Nations to immediately take notice of the Indian atrocities.

Shibli Faraz said that India could not crush Kashmiris' just struggle for the right to self-determination through use of brutal force and coercion.

He said that Kashmiris would continue their struggle to achieve their goal of freedom from Indian subjugation.

The minister said at a time when the world was fighting against the corona pandemic, India was trampling basic human rights of the oppressed Kashmiris.

He said that now the extremist face of India has been exposed to the world.

