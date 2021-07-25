Martyrdom of Army soldiers in AJK road accident great tragedy: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday regretted the accident involving a Pakistan Army vehicle on election duty in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, he said that martyrdom of Pakistan Army soldiers in the accident was a great tragedy for the country and the nation.

The sacrifices of the soldiers of Pakistan Army for the establishment of law and order in the country were unforgettable.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant patience to the families of the martyrs at this hour of grief.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain also prayed for speedy recovery of the injured persons.