UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Martyrdom Of Army Soldiers In AJK Road Accident Great Tragedy: Fawad

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 09:20 PM

Martyrdom of Army soldiers in AJK road accident great tragedy: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday regretted the accident involving a Pakistan Army vehicle on election duty in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, he said that martyrdom of Pakistan Army soldiers in the accident was a great tragedy for the country and the nation.

The sacrifices of the soldiers of Pakistan Army for the establishment of law and order in the country were unforgettable.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant patience to the families of the martyrs at this hour of grief.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain also prayed for speedy recovery of the injured persons.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Accident Injured Army Martyrs Shaheed Law And Order Vehicle Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday

Recent Stories

Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas installs 4 dist ..

36 minutes ago

UAEFA to host Sudanese Football Team training camp

51 minutes ago

RTA changes ferry schedules as of 25th July

1 hour ago

Dubai hosted 270 local, international sporting eve ..

2 hours ago

Bin Futais scores 70 points on first day of Tokyo ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa University becomes member of Global E3 Con ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.