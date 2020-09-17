Martyrdom of Captain Asfandyar to be observed on Sept 18

(@FahadShabbir)

Martyrdom Day of Captain Syed Asfandyar Bukhari Martyr will be observed with great honor and respect on September 18

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Martyrdom Day of Captain Syed Asfandyar Bukhari Martyr will be observed with great honor and respect on September 18.

Special prayers would be offered after Fajr prayers in nearby mosques for elevation of martyr's ranks.

Asfand Avenue will be opened for the public from 8:00 am. Haji Khan seller who come on a bicycle from Mazar Colonel Sher Khan Swabi will be welcomed at Asfand Chowk at 10:30 am.

He will go to Asfand Avenue in a rally.

Political and social activists will also pay homage to the national hero.