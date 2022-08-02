UrduPoint.com

Martyrdom Of Corps Commander Quetta, Soldiers In Helicopter Crash Tragedy For Nation: Tareen

Muhammad Irfan Published August 02, 2022 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister of Defence Production Muhammad Israr Tareen on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of Corps Commander Quetta, officers and soldiers in the helicopter crash.

"The martyrdom of Corps Commander Quetta Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ali and other officers and soldiers is a great tragedy for the nation," a news release here said.

Tareen said that these sons of the country were the pride of the nation, adding, "We salute them and equally share the grief of the bereaved families of martyred officers and soldiers.""The nation will never forget the sacrifices of those martyrs who did not care about their lives to help the flood victims," the Minister added.

