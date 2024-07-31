Open Menu

Martyrdom Of Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh In Tehran Is A Very Sad Incident, Targeting In Iran Is A Link In The Deep Conspiracy Against The Muslim Ummah And Promoting An Atmosphere Of Sectarian Division Among Muslim.Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2024 | 04:13 PM

Martyrdom of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran is a very sad incident, Targeting in Iran is a link in the deep conspiracy against the Muslim Ummah and promoting an atmosphere of sectarian division among Muslim.Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Targeting in Iran is a sign of dragging the war into Iran.Ismail Haniyeh was a true defender of Al-Aqsa and a freedom fighter. The Muslim Ummah is united against Israel on the cause of Palestine. Leader of Muslim League Q

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Muslim League-Q leader Khawaja Rameez Hasan expressed deep regret over the martyrdom of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and said that Ismail Haniyeh was a true defender of Al-Aqsa and a freedom fighter.The Muslim Ummah is united against Israel on the cause of Palestine.He said that targeting Ismail Haniyeh in Iran is a link of deep conspiracy against the Muslim Ummah and promoting the atmosphere of religious division.

