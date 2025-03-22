Martyrdom Of Hazrat Ali Reminds Us Of Battle Between Right & Wrong: Sindh Governor
Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2025 | 05:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) The Governor of Sindh Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has said that the sacrifice of Hazrat Ali (a.s.) is a lesson for the Muslim Ummah.
On the occasion of Youm-e-Ali (a.s.) he said that the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (a.s.) reminds us of the battle between right and wrong.
Tessori said that the teachings of Hazrat Ali (a.s.
) are torch-bearers for us.
The life of Hazrat Ali is the best example of justice and fairness, he said adding that Youm-e-Ali (a.s.) demands the entire nation to demonstrate brotherhood and unity.
He said that a welfare state is possible only by following the teachings of Hazrat Ali (a.s.) and principles of tolerance and justice must be adopted under the thoughts of Hazrat Ali (a.s.)
Recent Stories
Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE national strategy: Amna Al Dahak
Police conduct raid to arrest former MPA accused of torturing his driver
Haier Inverter Grey Series: The Future of Cooling with 50% Energy Saving!
Salem bin Abdulrahman crowns BEEAH as Ramadan Padel Tennis champs
Pakistani fast bowlers welcome end of saliva ban for ball shining
We pay tribute to the visionary leader and the Founding Father of the Islamic Re ..
Gold price per tola in Pakistan records decline for second consecutive day
UAE, China strengthen cooperation in nuclear regulation
Mohammad Rizwan damages Naseem Shah’s mobile phone
Landmark Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates at international conference to ensure s ..
Electronic payments in Korea hit new high in 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Landlord arrested for ‘raping’ tenant woman2 minutes ago
-
26th batch of Friends of Police Internship Programme concludes2 minutes ago
-
CM Murad expresses concern over Sindh's severe water shortage on World Water Day2 minutes ago
-
Martyrdom of Hazrat Ali reminds us of battle between right & wrong: Sindh Governor2 minutes ago
-
Police crackdown against criminals continued, 7 outlaws arrested2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Resolution Day seminar held at SALU2 minutes ago
-
Seminar on consumers’ rights held12 minutes ago
-
Safi prays for strong, prosperous, stable Pakistan12 minutes ago
-
Brother shot dead sibling for not giving him mobile phone13 minutes ago
-
Police conduct raid to arrest former MPA accused of torturing his driver15 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Sir Sadiq Hospital22 minutes ago
-
DC visits various areas of city to inspect cleanliness22 minutes ago