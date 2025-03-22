Open Menu

Martyrdom Of Hazrat Ali Reminds Us Of Battle Between Right & Wrong: Sindh Governor

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2025 | 05:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) The Governor of Sindh Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has said that the sacrifice of Hazrat Ali (a.s.) is a lesson for the Muslim Ummah.

On the occasion of Youm-e-Ali (a.s.) he said that the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (a.s.) reminds us of the battle between right and wrong.

Tessori said that the teachings of Hazrat Ali (a.s.

) are torch-bearers for us.

The life of Hazrat Ali is the best example of justice and fairness, he said adding that Youm-e-Ali (a.s.) demands the entire nation to demonstrate brotherhood and unity.

He said that a welfare state is possible only by following the teachings of Hazrat Ali (a.s.) and principles of tolerance and justice must be adopted under the thoughts of Hazrat Ali (a.s.)

