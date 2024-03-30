Martyrdom Of Hazrat Ali To Be Observed On Monday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2024 | 07:49 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) The martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (Youm-e-Ali) will be observed on Monday, 21st of Ramzan, 1445 Hijrah, with full religious respects and zeal.
Hazrat Ali (May Allah be pleased with him) was the 4th caliph of Muslims after the death of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace and blessings of Allah be upon him).
Religious organisations would arrange a number of meetings, seminars, sittings and workshops to mark the day. The day will start with special prayers in all city mosques after Fajr prayers. Religious scholars and prayer leaders would deliver special sermons to highlight the teachings and various aspects of Hazrat Ali's life.
The faithful would also arrange Langar (free food) and Iftar dinners on this occasion to seek blessings of Allah Almighty for them.
