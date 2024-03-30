Open Menu

Martyrdom Of Hazrat Ali To Be Observed On Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2024 | 07:49 PM

Martyrdom of Hazrat Ali to be observed on Monday

The martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (Youm-e-Ali) will be observed on Monday, 21st of Ramzan, 1445 Hijrah, with full religious respects and zeal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) The martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (Youm-e-Ali) will be observed on Monday, 21st of Ramzan, 1445 Hijrah, with full religious respects and zeal.

Hazrat Ali (May Allah be pleased with him) was the 4th caliph of Muslims after the death of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace and blessings of Allah be upon him).

Religious organisations would arrange a number of meetings, seminars, sittings and workshops to mark the day. The day will start with special prayers in all city mosques after Fajr prayers. Religious scholars and prayer leaders would deliver special sermons to highlight the teachings and various aspects of Hazrat Ali's life.

The faithful would also arrange Langar (free food) and Iftar dinners on this occasion to seek blessings of Allah Almighty for them.

Related Topics

May Prayer Muslim All

Recent Stories

DPO Tank visits martyred cop’s house

DPO Tank visits martyred cop’s house

3 minutes ago
 RTA slaps fines, recovers amount charged in excess ..

RTA slaps fines, recovers amount charged in excess fares by transporters

2 minutes ago
 Incentives for taxpayers to help promote tax cultu ..

Incentives for taxpayers to help promote tax culture: FCCI chief

2 minutes ago
 Mahfil Shabeena to start at Faisal Masjid from Sun ..

Mahfil Shabeena to start at Faisal Masjid from Sunday

2 minutes ago

FCCI condemns suicide attack on Chinese engineers’ bus

2 minutes ago
 18 Senators elected unopposed in upcoming Senate e ..

18 Senators elected unopposed in upcoming Senate elections

3 minutes ago
Former CJP Jillani to head inquiry commission to p ..

Former CJP Jillani to head inquiry commission to probe IHC judges’ letter

58 minutes ago
 FBR’s Rs2544bn revenue needs judiciary’s atten ..

FBR’s Rs2544bn revenue needs judiciary’s attention: Khawaja Asif

4 hours ago
 Punjab CM Maryam approves Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card

Punjab CM Maryam approves Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card

5 hours ago
 Re-construction of Ghuchar Koh alternate route to ..

Re-construction of Ghuchar Koh alternate route to Kalash valley demanded

10 minutes ago
 Ministries to be asked about performance: Attaulla ..

Ministries to be asked about performance: Attaullah Tarar

5 hours ago
 Shaheen expresses displeasure over debate about Pa ..

Shaheen expresses displeasure over debate about Pakistan T20 captaincy

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan