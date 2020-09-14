UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Martyrdom Of Hazrat Imam Ali Zain-ul-Abidin' Conference Held At PUCAR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 08:35 PM

'Martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Ali Zain-ul-Abidin' conference held at PUCAR

Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi in collaboration with Markazi Imam Hussain Council and Muttahida Tehreek-e-Islami arranged 11th conference on "Martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain and Martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Ali Zain-ul-Abidin".

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi in collaboration with Markazi Imam Hussain Council and Muttahida Tehreek-e-Islami arranged 11th conference on "Martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain and Martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Ali Zain-ul-Abidin".

Prominent scholar Dr Ghanzanfer Mehdi presided over the conference.

Addressing the participants, Dr Ghazanfer Mehdi said that due to the Jihad of Hazrat Imam Zain-ul-Abidin, the tragedy of Karbala will be remembered till the Day of Judgment.

Hazrat Syeda Zainab's sermons at 212 places and travelling 1665 km from Karbala to Damascus caused overthrew of the Yazidi tenure, he said.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ghulam Rasool Balti, Barrister Rubab Mehdi, Sabteen Raza Lodhi, Allama Saleem Haider Naeem Qureshi, Syed Tanveer Haider Shah and others addressed at the conference.

The speakers stressed for enlighten our lives with the mission and eternal sacrifices of Hazrat Syed Zainul Abidin.

The conference administration warned that action should be taken against those who spread misleading literature about Ahal-i-Bait and Sahaba and against the elements making negative propaganda on social media.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Jihad Punjab Social Media Damascus Karbala Balti Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

Minister urges school, college students to follow ..

1 minute ago

Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2020 smoot ..

1 minute ago

PSCA, CTP to take action against e-challan default ..

1 minute ago

Merkel Slams Austria's Kurz for Refusing to Accept ..

1 minute ago

Russia Sends Germany New Request to Share Informat ..

4 minutes ago

Scientists find 'life harbouring' gas on Venus

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.