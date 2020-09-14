'Martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Ali Zain-ul-Abidin' conference held at PUCAR

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi in collaboration with Markazi Imam Hussain Council and Muttahida Tehreek-e-Islami arranged 11th conference on "Martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain and Martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Ali Zain-ul-Abidin".

Prominent scholar Dr Ghanzanfer Mehdi presided over the conference.

Addressing the participants, Dr Ghazanfer Mehdi said that due to the Jihad of Hazrat Imam Zain-ul-Abidin, the tragedy of Karbala will be remembered till the Day of Judgment.

Hazrat Syeda Zainab's sermons at 212 places and travelling 1665 km from Karbala to Damascus caused overthrew of the Yazidi tenure, he said.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ghulam Rasool Balti, Barrister Rubab Mehdi, Sabteen Raza Lodhi, Allama Saleem Haider Naeem Qureshi, Syed Tanveer Haider Shah and others addressed at the conference.

The speakers stressed for enlighten our lives with the mission and eternal sacrifices of Hazrat Syed Zainul Abidin.

The conference administration warned that action should be taken against those who spread misleading literature about Ahal-i-Bait and Sahaba and against the elements making negative propaganda on social media.