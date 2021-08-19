UrduPoint.com

Martyrdom Of Imam Hussain (RA), Beacon Of Light For Whole Humanity: Sheikh Rashid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

Martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA), beacon of light for whole humanity: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Thursday said that the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) was a beacon of light for the whole humanity.

In his message on Ashura-e-Muharam-ul-Haram Day, he said "The Grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad Mustafa (Peace Be Upon Him) had rendered his sacrifice with his family for the sanctity of islam."The minister paid rich tribute to the Martyrs of Karbala.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Rashid Karbala Family

Recent Stories

World Government Summit: Building resilience of ci ..

World Government Summit: Building resilience of cities develops their readiness ..

23 minutes ago
 Human costs of climate change surpass wars, confli ..

Human costs of climate change surpass wars, conflicts: TBHF Director

53 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia with booby-trapped drone

1 hour ago
 DP World reports strong 1H2021 financial results

DP World reports strong 1H2021 financial results

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 1,077 new COVID-19 cases, 1,611 reco ..

UAE announces 1,077 new COVID-19 cases, 1,611 recoveries, 3 deaths in last 24 ho ..

2 hours ago
 EGA refinances US$5.5 billion corporate facility t ..

EGA refinances US$5.5 billion corporate facility to further optimise its capital ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.