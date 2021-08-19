Martyrdom of Imam Hussain (RA), beacon of light for whole humanity: Sheikh Rashid

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Thursday said that the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) was a beacon of light for the whole humanity.

In his message on Ashura-e-Muharam-ul-Haram Day, he said "The Grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad Mustafa (Peace Be Upon Him) had rendered his sacrifice with his family for the sanctity of islam."The minister paid rich tribute to the Martyrs of Karbala.