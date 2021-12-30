UrduPoint.com

Martyrdom Of Iranian General Qasim Soleimani Was A Tragic Accident For The Muslim Ummah. Khwaja Rameez Hassan

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2021 | 04:13 PM

On the occasion of the second anniversary of General Soleimani, Iranians offer their condolences to the Iranian government and people. Leader of the Muslim League

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021) Pakistan Muslim League-Q leader Khawaja Rameez Hassan has said in a press release that the martyrdom of Iranian General Qasim Soleimani is a tragic incident for the Muslim Ummah.

Colonialism from time to time is committed to a failed conspiracy to break the Islamic world and establish its dominance in the United Nations by targeting its prominent figures.

The unity of the Muslim Ummah beyond the borders and states of the nation of Islam is the need of the hour.

He further added that on the occasion of the second anniversary of General Soleimani, he offered his condolences to the Iranian government and people.

