Martyrdom Of Kashmiris By Indian Troops Grave Concern: FO

Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2022 | 01:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :The Foreign Office said on Friday that it was a matter of grave concern that the Indian occupation forces had martyred five more Kashmiri youth in extrajudicial killings and fake encounters in Kulgam and Kupwara areas in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in the past week.

Speaking at the weekly press briefing here, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said, "We also continue to draw attention of the international community to the deteriorating situation, particularly the health of Kashmiri political prisoners, including Hurriyat leaders languishing in different jails of India and in IIOJK, and we demand their immediate release." "We also condemn India's illegal and unprovoked, literally unjustified economic assault on IIOJK manifested by the recent halting of fresh fruit laden trucks from Kashmir valley by Indian occupation forces. This is kind of an undeclared economic blockade of Kashmiri fruit growers, and a deliberate attempt in our view to destroy the economy of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and to punish the Kashmiri people for their struggle for right to self-determination," he added.

The Spokesperson said: "The dispute over Jammu and Kashmir is a key dispute between India and Pakistan. It is a major impediment to development of friendly relations and sustainable peace and development in this region.

" "It has been our policy and consistent position that this core dispute needs to be resolved and addressed in accordance with international legitimacy and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

"Many of our international partners recognize the importance of resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. You know the position of the UN. It is very consistent and is in support of the UN resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and a solution that is consistent with the UN Charter and the relevant UNSC resolutions." On the floods and the ongoing international assistance and relief efforts, he said, "As we transition from rescue and relief phase of response to this unprecedented climate catastrophe, to the more challenging rehabilitation and reconstruction phase that is upcoming, we are grateful to the unparalleled generosity and resilience of the Pakistanis who have contributed in cash and kind to help their brethren."He said Pakistan was also thankful to international friends and partners for sending 133 relief flights, along with ships, trucks, and goodness trains to help the flood victims. "We are determined to overcome this adversity with determination, grit, perseverance, and mobilization of national and international efforts."

