Martyrdom of Lt. Gen. Sarfaraz, his companions a national loss: Faisal Gandapur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Sardar Faisal Amin Gandapur termed the martyrdom of Corps Commander Quetta Lt. Gen. Sarfaraz Ali and his five companions in Balochistan, a great national loss.

In his condolence message, the minister paid tribute to the martyrs and prayed for the departed souls' high ranks in Jannah. Faisal expressed heartfelt sympathies and solidarity with the families of the martyred.

He mentioned that the sacrifices of the senior officers of Pakistan Army for the country and the nation in difficult times would always be remembered.

Faisal also expressed sorrow and grief over the deaths of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's renowned psychologist Prof. Dr Muhammad Shafiq, and the father of former provincial minister Ziaullah Afrid, who breathed their last the other day.

In separate condolence messages to the family members of the deceased, he prayed for the forgiveness of both the men and expressed his sympathy with the bereaved families.