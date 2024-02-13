Martyrdom of police constable remembered

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali paid tribute to the martyred police constable Liaqat Ali and laid a floral wreath on the his grave here on Tuesday.

Accompanied by the SSP Operations Rana Muhammad Ashraf and DSP Harram Gate Ibraheem Khan, the CPO Sadiq Ali offered Fatiha on the grave of the martyred constable Liaqat Ali. The police officials also gave a guard of honor to the martyr.

Speaking on the occasion, the city police officer paid rich tribute to the constable for rendering sacrifice for the noble cause.

He said that the nation always feels proud of the martyrs, adding that they were the real heroes of the country and their sacrifices could never be forgotten.

He said that the protecting lives of the public and their properties was a top priority of the police department and the officials sacrificed their lives for this cause.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Constable Liaqat Ali was on duty at Lohari Gate police station on February 13,2012 when he embraced martyrdom by the attack of terrorists.

The constable continued to fight till his last breath.