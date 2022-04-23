Martyrdom of the fourth Caliph Hazrat Ali (R.A.) observes in Larkana Division

Youm-e-Ali, the martyrdom of the fourth Caliph Hazrat Ali (R.A.) was observed in the Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts on Saturday with religious spirit, reverence and fervour

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Youm-e-Ali, the martyrdom of the fourth Caliph Hazrat Ali (R.A.) was observed in the Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts on Saturday with religious spirit, reverence and fervour.

Special Processions of `Zuljanah', `Tazias' Taboot processions were taken out in different parts of the both districts, while in Larkana city the main procession of Tazia was taken out from Imambargah Syed Bhadur Shah Kazmi and terminated at Siraj Street, near Surhia Padhar Larkana after passing through its traditional routes including Bundar Road, Pakistan Chowk, Empaire Road, Municipal road and Shahi bazaar. While Processions of Aalam, Tazias and Zuljinnah were taken out in Larkana city and the processions marching through the fixed routes reached at Pakistan chowk and then after Ziarat of Tazias returned to their respective Imam-bargahs in the evening. Hundreds of mourners accompanied the processions and recited `Nohas' and 'Zikr-e-Ali'.

Earlier, In order to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (R.A.), Majalis-e-Ali and Zikr-e-Ali have been started from last night and on Saturday in different parts of Larkana city and the district.

Where, Ulema and Khatibs are highlighting the "Fazaail" of Hazrat Ali (R.A.), the son-in-law of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

They paid rich tribute to the the fourth Caliph Hazrat Ali (R.A.) and stressed upon the Muslims to follow the teachings and sacrifices of Hazrat Ali (R.

A.), because nowadays islam and Pakistan was facing great international and internal threats.

`Sabeels' and stalls of eatable items were arranged by the philanthropists, Scouts Groups, Social and Political organizations on the occasion to facilitate the mourners along the route of the main procession.

However for the medical aid, various medical camps as well were set up at the various places by the scout groups, CMC Hospital Larkana, Edhi Welfare Centre Larkana.

Commissioner Larkana Division, DIG Police Larkana Range, Deputy Commissioner Larkana, SSP Larkana, Wing Commander 42 Shahbaz Rangers Larkana supervised security arrangements throughout the day and no untoward incident was reported anywhere.

While on the eve of Youm-e-Ali strict security measures were taken out by district government and the heavy contingents of police along with rangers were deputed at the various places of the city in general and particularly on those routes, from where the mourning processions passed.

Reports from other parts of Larkana division including Kamber, Shahdadkot, Garhi Yaseen, Lakhi, Madeji, Thull, Jacobabad, Warah, Nasirabad, Khanpur, Mirokhan, Shikarpur, Kandhkot-Kashmore and others areas said that Youm-e-Ali processions had passed safely, and no untoward incident was reported.