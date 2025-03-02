Open Menu

Martyrdom Of Three Constables Remembered

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Martyrdom of three constables remembered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Multan Police paid tribute to three valiant officials on their martyrdom anniversary, honoring their sacrifices on Sunday.

A solemn ceremony was held at their graves, where a guard of honor was presented. Senior officials and colleagues offered prayers, recited Fatiha and laid floral wreaths in their memory.

On March 2, 2007, three police constables Munir Ahmed, Muhammad Iqbal and Head Constable Ijaz Khursheed were on duty to guard an anti-terrorism judge when a bomb exploded. Without hesitation, they shielded the judge, sacrificing their own lives in the line of duty.

City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar expressed deep respect and gratitude for the fallen heroes, emphasizing that their selfless service in protecting lives will never be forgotten. Their legacy of courage and commitment to duty will forever live on in the hearts of the people, he added.

