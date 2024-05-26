Martyrdom of three police officials remembered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) The martyrdom of three police officials was remembered by the police department to pay tribute to martyrs for rendering sacrifices.

City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar paid rich tribute to the martyrs of the department and said that the martyrs were the real heros who rendered sacrifices for the cause of protecting lives and properties of the masses.

He said that the basic purpose of the police department was to protect lives and properties of the masses adding that the force was ready to render any sacrifice for this purpose.

He said that the martyrs would be remembered forever and taking care of their families would remain the top priority of the department.

A police team also paid guard of honour at the graves of the martyr officials.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sub-Inspector Muhammad Bilal, Head Constable Riaz Hussain and Constable Ali Akbar embraced martyrdom on May 26, 1999 by the firing of criminals when they were performing duties.