Open Menu

Martyrdom Of Three Police Officials Remembered

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Martyrdom of three police officials remembered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) The martyrdom of three police officials was remembered by the police department to pay tribute to martyrs for rendering sacrifices.

City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar paid rich tribute to the martyrs of the department and said that the martyrs were the real heros who rendered sacrifices for the cause of protecting lives and properties of the masses.

He said that the basic purpose of the police department was to protect lives and properties of the masses adding that the force was ready to render any sacrifice for this purpose.

He said that the martyrs would be remembered forever and taking care of their families would remain the top priority of the department.

A police team also paid guard of honour at the graves of the martyr officials.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sub-Inspector Muhammad Bilal, Head Constable Riaz Hussain and Constable Ali Akbar embraced martyrdom on May 26, 1999 by the firing of criminals when they were performing duties.

Related Topics

Firing Police Martyrs Shaheed May Criminals Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

10 hours ago
 Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy cand ..

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024

22 hours ago
 Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

23 hours ago
 Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

23 hours ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

24 hours ago
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Effor ..

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..

1 day ago
 Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

1 day ago
 Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

1 day ago
 Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chi ..

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project

1 day ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

1 day ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan