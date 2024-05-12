Martyred AJK CoP Sub Inspector Adnan Qureshi was laid to rest with full state honors in Mirpur

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) The valiant young Azad Jammu Kashmir Police Officer Sub Inspector Adnan Farooq Qureshi, who embraced martyrdom while performing his professional duties during a reported violent police mob clash at Islamagarh in this district on Saturday, was laid to rest, with full state honor, in his ancestral graveyard in his native village Bandral in Mirpur AJK on Sunday.

Thousands of mourners from all walks of life, including the state police department from across AJK, including this district, social and political activists, government employees from various institutions, members of the business fraternity, lawyers, journalists, and all other segments of the local civil society and relatives of the departed officer, offered the funeral prayer at the Quaid-e-Azam International cricket Stadium here Sunday afternoon.

A will-dressed AJK police contingent presented a salute to the departed police officer before the funeral prayer at the stadium in the presence of the Mirpur Divisional and district administration officers, including the senior police officers from all three districts of Mirpur Division, including Mirpur, Kotli, and Bhimbher.

The body of the martyr was earlier driven, with full honor, to the almost fully packed venue of the funeral prayer at the Quaid-e-Azam Cricket Stadium.

An ill-fated young police officer Sub Inspector Adnan Farooq Qureshi, serving SHO of Thothal Police Station Mirpur, lost his life during reported clash between the arms-less police and the uncontrolled mob of local population in adjoining Islamgarh town when the police reportedly tried to curb the furious mob’s attempt to move ahead for joining the long march, call for which was given by the Joint Awami Action Committee of Azad Jammu Kashmir in support of their demands including immediate reduction of power tariff for AJK consumers in acknowledgement of contribution of a big chunk of the hydro power generation from AJK –based national hydel power projects to the national grid and immediate completion of the much-delayed mega public welfare projects.

The valiant police officer Adnan Qureshi, who was on duty leading a police contingent, died on the spot after he received a bullet injury to the left side of his chest on Saturday afternoon. The body was rushed to the Mirpur Divisional Teaching Hospital and was later handed over to the ill-fated parents.

As reported earlier, various parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir suffered turmoil on Saturday following the day-long police-mob clashes that led to the martyrdom of a police officer in Mirpur district and the injuries of at least 85 cops, including 78 in two districts of Mirpur division, during the shutter-down strike on the call of the Joint Awami Action Committee of Azad Jammu and Kashmir in support of the long-standing local demands, including an immediate cut in power tariff for AJK consumers.

Meanwhile, the overall law and order situation remained peaceful in most parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on the third day of the street agitation on Sunday, which launched on Friday through staging a shutter-down long march to its ultimate scheduled destination at the parliament building (AJK Legislative Assembly) in the state metropolis of Muzaffarabad to press the AJK government for acceptance of their demands.

