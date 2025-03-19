Martyred ASI Laid To Rest In Nowshera
Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2025 | 06:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The funeral prayer of martyred police officer Muhammad Ilyas, who was martyred by unknown assailants in Nowshera, was offered with official honors at the Police Lines Nowshera on Wednesday.
A large number of police officers, Pakistan Army personnel, district administration officials, political and social figures, and local dignitaries attended the funeral prayer.
It is worth mentioning that the martyred police officer was on his way home from duty when he was attacked by armed assailants at Commandery Khweshgi Payan.
His body was later sent to his native area, Khweshgi Payan, where he was laid to rest with official honors.
Recent Stories
Joint Operations Command honours supporters of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'
Rankings rise for Black Caps after strong start to Pakistan series
MoHAP: Hayat programme gives patients hope for recovery
Inside story of Parliamentary NSC meeting on counter-terrorism strategy
SAEED Center expands with new SRTIP branch to drive investment, accelerate busin ..
FTA intensifies efforts to raise awareness on importance of Corporate Tax regist ..
EU moves to ensure a competitive steel industry
Promoting happiness a leadership priority: Union Association for Human Rights
Third Sharjah Animation Conference to convene 72 international experts
Zayed Humanitarian Day embodies Founding Father's legacy of giving, compassion: ..
Digital Dubai launches AI skills programme to empower Dubai Government workforce
DP World expands electric freight operations at Jebel Ali Port
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sukkur Airport to launch International flights soon5 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting on Youm-e-Ali security arrangements5 minutes ago
-
Anti-Dengue meeting held5 minutes ago
-
Court approves bail of PTI's MPA5 minutes ago
-
KP cabinet approves draft Sentencing (Amendment) Act 2025 Bill5 minutes ago
-
Mustafa Kamal visits PIMS hospital5 minutes ago
-
Martyred ASI laid to rest in Nowshera5 minutes ago
-
Tehsildar's assistant caught taking bribe5 minutes ago
-
NGO hosts Ramazan Sahulat Bazar5 minutes ago
-
Timely completion of water projects solely depends over provision of funds5 minutes ago
-
Sewing machines distributed among female students5 minutes ago
-
MD Hutchison Ports, Junaid Anwar discuss on fast-track strategy for $1 bln investment15 minutes ago