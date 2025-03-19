Martyred ASI laid to rest in Nowshera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The funeral prayer of martyred police officer Muhammad Ilyas, who was martyred by unknown assailants in Nowshera, was offered with official honors at the Police Lines Nowshera on Wednesday.

A large number of police officers, Pakistan Army personnel, district administration officials, political and social figures, and local dignitaries attended the funeral prayer.

It is worth mentioning that the martyred police officer was on his way home from duty when he was attacked by armed assailants at Commandery Khweshgi Payan.

His body was later sent to his native area, Khweshgi Payan, where he was laid to rest with official honors.