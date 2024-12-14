Martyred ASI's Family Provided House
Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2024 | 09:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) The family of ASI Shehzad Ahmed, who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty, has been provided with a house worth Rs. 17.5 million under the martyrs' quota.
The house, fully equipped with modern facilities, was purchased according to the family’s preference on Daska Road, Sialkot.
A Punjab police spokesperson said that ASI Shehzad Ahmed attained martyrdom on August 16 of last year, leaving behind his wife, two sons, and three daughters. The funds for the house were specially approved and released by the Punjab government through the efforts of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar.
