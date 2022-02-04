Martyred captain laid to rest

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :A army captain, who was martyred during the fight against terrorists in Balochistan the other day, was laid to rest with full army protocol, here on Friday.

A spokesman for the district government said that Muhammad Bilal Khalil of Green View Colony Faisalabad was born on Nov 4, 1995, and after passing the MBBS examination he joined the Pakistan Army medical corps on April 4, 2020. He was single.

He took part in fight against terrorists in Naushki, Balochistan where he embraced martyrdom.

His body was brought to Faisalabad and laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard after funeral prayers.

A large number of people belonging to all walks of life including Member National Assembly (MNA) Raja Riaz Ahmad, Divisional Commissioner Faisalabad Zahid Hussain, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Mehmood, Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad, City Police Officer (CPO) Ghulam Mubasshar Mekan, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Zafar Iqbal Nagra, SSP Operations Abdullah Lak, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Tanveer Ahmad Malik, Assistant Commissioner City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousuf, army officials, industrialists, traders, lawyers, journalists, and activists of civil society participated in the funeral procession.

Later, the army officials also presented the guard of honour to Captain Dr Muhammad Bilal and laid a wreath on his grave.