Martyred Constable Laid To Rest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 08:31 PM

Martyred constable laid to rest

A martyred Frontier Corps (FC) constable Muhammad Wasim, who embraced shahadat in Balochistan was laid to rest in his native town Gomal with full military honor on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :A martyred Frontier Corps (FC) constable Muhammad Wasim, who embraced shahadat in Balochistan was laid to rest in his native town Gomal with full military honor on Saturday.

Muhammad Wasim was among the seven soldiers of FC Balochistan who martyred in an exchange of fire with a large number of terrorists on Coastal Highway near Ormara area of Makran on Friday.

The coffin of the martyred soldier wrapped in the national flag, reached his home town Gomal where his funeral prayer was offered.

Jawans of Pak Army, officials of government departments, representatives of civil societies and locals attended the funeral prayer.

Commanding Officer Gomal Sector, Commanding Officer 174 MED and Commanding Officer Spinkai Raghzai Cadet College laid the wreath on the grave on behalf of Sector Commander FC South.

