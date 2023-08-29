Martyred constable laid to rest

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :The funeral prayer of police constable Inzamam-ul-Haq was offered at the Police Lines here on Tuesday.

He had been martyred on Monday night in a shoot-out with suspects.

Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan, District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hasan Iqbal, President District Bar Association Maqsood Bhatti, Pakistan Army officers, local judiciary officials, lawyers, policemen, a large number of people from different walks of life including families of martyrs participated.