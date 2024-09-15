LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) The Namaz-e-Janaza of martyred constable Arshad Rauf was held here at Police Lines, Gujjar Singh, on Sunday. IGP Usman Anwar, CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana, DIG (Investigations) Zeeshan Asghar, DIG (Organised Crime Unit) Imran Kishwar, DIG (Operations) Faisal Kamran, SSP (Operations) Tassawar Iqbal, SP (Security) Abdul Wahab, SP (Headquarters) Zunair Cheema and senior officers attended the funeral prayers.

Constable Arshad Rauf, who was deployed at the Islampura police station, was martyred while performing duty with Muhafiz team in the Santnagar area, where he engaged in a firefight with criminal elements.

CCPO Lahore paid tribute to the martyr by offering a salute and laying a wreath on his grave.

Constable Rauf, a resident of Shahdara, Windala Road, Lahore, joined the police department in 2016. He is survived by four sisters and three brothers.

To date, 338 police officers and personnel from Lahore police have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

The CCPO announced that special teams have been formed to apprehend the perpetrators of Constable Arshad murder. The police department remains committed to the welfare of the families of martyrs and the well-being of constable Arshad Rauf’s family will be a priority, he concluded.