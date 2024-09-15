Open Menu

Martyred Constable's Namaz-e-Janaza Held At Police Lines

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Martyred constable's Namaz-e-Janaza held at Police Lines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) The Namaz-e-Janaza of martyred constable Arshad Rauf was held here at Police Lines, Gujjar Singh, on Sunday. IGP Usman Anwar, CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana, DIG (Investigations) Zeeshan Asghar, DIG (Organised Crime Unit) Imran Kishwar, DIG (Operations) Faisal Kamran, SSP (Operations) Tassawar Iqbal, SP (Security) Abdul Wahab, SP (Headquarters) Zunair Cheema and senior officers attended the funeral prayers.

Constable Arshad Rauf, who was deployed at the Islampura police station, was martyred while performing duty with Muhafiz team in the Santnagar area, where he engaged in a firefight with criminal elements.

CCPO Lahore paid tribute to the martyr by offering a salute and laying a wreath on his grave.

Constable Rauf, a resident of Shahdara, Windala Road, Lahore, joined the police department in 2016. He is survived by four sisters and three brothers.

To date, 338 police officers and personnel from Lahore police have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

The CCPO announced that special teams have been formed to apprehend the perpetrators of Constable Arshad murder. The police department remains committed to the welfare of the families of martyrs and the well-being of constable Arshad Rauf’s family will be a priority, he concluded.

Related Topics

Lahore Murder Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Road Criminals Sunday 2016 Family From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

22 hours ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

22 hours ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

23 hours ago
 PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

1 day ago
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

1 day ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

1 day ago
 Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

1 day ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan