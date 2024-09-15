Martyred Constable's Namaz-e-Janaza Held At Police Lines
Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2024 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) The Namaz-e-Janaza of martyred constable Arshad Rauf was held here at Police Lines, Gujjar Singh, on Sunday. IGP Usman Anwar, CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana, DIG (Investigations) Zeeshan Asghar, DIG (Organised Crime Unit) Imran Kishwar, DIG (Operations) Faisal Kamran, SSP (Operations) Tassawar Iqbal, SP (Security) Abdul Wahab, SP (Headquarters) Zunair Cheema and senior officers attended the funeral prayers.
Constable Arshad Rauf, who was deployed at the Islampura police station, was martyred while performing duty with Muhafiz team in the Santnagar area, where he engaged in a firefight with criminal elements.
CCPO Lahore paid tribute to the martyr by offering a salute and laying a wreath on his grave.
Constable Rauf, a resident of Shahdara, Windala Road, Lahore, joined the police department in 2016. He is survived by four sisters and three brothers.
To date, 338 police officers and personnel from Lahore police have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.
The CCPO announced that special teams have been formed to apprehend the perpetrators of Constable Arshad murder. The police department remains committed to the welfare of the families of martyrs and the well-being of constable Arshad Rauf’s family will be a priority, he concluded.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Various food points penalised over hygiene violations2 minutes ago
-
Atta Tarar rules out any ‘person specific’ legislation2 minutes ago
-
PHA decorates Lahore with lights, models for Eid Milad-un-Nabi12 minutes ago
-
Two arrested for overpricing essentials12 minutes ago
-
Police finalize foolproof security arrangements for Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH)32 minutes ago
-
35 new dengue cases reported on Sunday42 minutes ago