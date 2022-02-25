LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev Friday handed over the keys and ownership documents of a six-marla house to the widow of Dolphin Squad's Shaheed constable Mohsin Ali under the welfare policy.

Mohsin Ali was martyred near Mehmood Booti Interchange in firing by two criminals riding a motorcycle during patrol duty in December 2019. He was awarded Shaheed package by the Punjab Police including full salary till his retirement age duration, Rs 4 million in cash and a six-marla house in the provincial metropolis.

SSP Administration Atif Nazir, DSP Admin Khalid Saeed, In-charge Welfare Eye Umme Kulsoom and other senior officers were also present.