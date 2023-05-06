Martyred cop laid to rest, police post named after him

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Police constable Ghulam Qasim who embraced martyrdom during an ongoing operation against dacoits in Katcha area was laid to rest at his native graveyard after funeral prayers here Friday.

A smartly turned-out police contingent from Rajanpur presented a salute to the martyred policeman.

A riverine area police post Naushehra Sharqi was named as Shaheed Ghulam Qasim post to honor the martyred cop, said RPO Capt (R) Sajjad Hassan Khan upon his visit to the grave where he prayed for the departed soul.

DPO Rajanpur Meher Nasir Siyal said the police would avenge the death of the brave policeman and all criminals would be brought to justice.

He said Ghulam Qasim was recruited in 2008. He is survived by a widow, mother, four brothers and four sisters.

He said that the operation against criminals in Katcha area was continuing on its 27th day and so far 23 facilitators and 8 dacoits have been arrested, another seven dacoits killed while 24000 acre area has been cleared and police deployed.