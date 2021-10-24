Martyred cops' funeral prayers offered at District Police Lines

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :The funeral prayers of two martyred police cops who were tortured last day by violent mobsters of a proscribed organization, were offered here at District Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh on Saturday.

Punjab IGP Rao Sardar Ali Khan, CCPO Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, DIG Investigations Shariq Jamal, DIG Operations Lahore Sohail Chaudhary, CTO Muntazir Mehdi, SSP Administration Mubashir Makin, SSP Operations Ismaeel Kharak and other senior Police officers and Jawans of the force in a large number attended the funeral.

The heirs of martyrs and their family members also attended the funeral ceremony. Special prayers were also offered for the departed souls of Head Constable Muhammad Ayub and Constable Khalid Javed on this occasion whereas a contingent of police presented guard of honour to the martyred constable as well.

IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar and other senior police officers also laid flowers wreaths on the bodies of the martyred Head Constable Ayub and Constable Khalid Javed.

IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan and CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar also met with the family members of martyred policemen and assured them complete cooperation from Punjab police in every respect.

IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that the brave policemen who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty were the real face and torch bearer of great traditions of Punjab police. He said that the sacrifices and martyrdom of Jawans of Punjab police was an expression of their commitment to their duty that every Jawan of Punjab police was ready for any sacrifice for the safety of life and property of people.

CCPO Lahore said that the martyrdom of Jawans of Lahore police was a visible message to the anti-social elements that our morale was even more high and it proves that we were ready every time to sacrifice even our precious lives for the country and protection of people.

Later, the bodies of the martyred Muhammad Ayub and Khalid were departed for burial to their native areas with complete police protocol.