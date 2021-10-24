UrduPoint.com

Martyred Cops' Funeral Prayers Offered At District Police Lines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 12:41 AM

Martyred cops' funeral prayers offered at District Police Lines

The funeral prayers of two martyred police cops who were tortured last day by violent mobsters of a proscribed organization, were offered here at District Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :The funeral prayers of two martyred police cops who were tortured last day by violent mobsters of a proscribed organization, were offered here at District Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh on Saturday.

Punjab IGP Rao Sardar Ali Khan, CCPO Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, DIG Investigations Shariq Jamal, DIG Operations Lahore Sohail Chaudhary, CTO Muntazir Mehdi, SSP Administration Mubashir Makin, SSP Operations Ismaeel Kharak and other senior Police officers and Jawans of the force in a large number attended the funeral.

The heirs of martyrs and their family members also attended the funeral ceremony. Special prayers were also offered for the departed souls of Head Constable Muhammad Ayub and Constable Khalid Javed on this occasion whereas a contingent of police presented guard of honour to the martyred constable as well.

IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar and other senior police officers also laid flowers wreaths on the bodies of the martyred Head Constable Ayub and Constable Khalid Javed.

IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan and CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar also met with the family members of martyred policemen and assured them complete cooperation from Punjab police in every respect.

IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that the brave policemen who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty were the real face and torch bearer of great traditions of Punjab police. He said that the sacrifices and martyrdom of Jawans of Punjab police was an expression of their commitment to their duty that every Jawan of Punjab police was ready for any sacrifice for the safety of life and property of people.

CCPO Lahore said that the martyrdom of Jawans of Lahore police was a visible message to the anti-social elements that our morale was even more high and it proves that we were ready every time to sacrifice even our precious lives for the country and protection of people.

Later, the bodies of the martyred Muhammad Ayub and Khalid were departed for burial to their native areas with complete police protocol.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Family From

Recent Stories

Turkey's Erdogan orders expulsion of 10 ambassador ..

Turkey's Erdogan orders expulsion of 10 ambassadors

4 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condoles MPA's death

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condoles MPA's death

10 minutes ago
 Tributes paid to prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at Consul ..

Tributes paid to prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at Consulate seminar

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Denies Reports of Preparing to Sign Airsp ..

Pakistan Denies Reports of Preparing to Sign Airspace Agreement With US

1 hour ago
 Wild time at track worlds as Dutch claim Madison t ..

Wild time at track worlds as Dutch claim Madison treble

1 hour ago
 Assange's Extradition Incomprehensible After Revel ..

Assange's Extradition Incomprehensible After Revelations CIA Plotted to Kill Him ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.