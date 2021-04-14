Martyred cop’s funeral prayers offered at Qilla Gujjar Singh’s police line

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 14th, 2021) The funeral prayer of Constable Muhammad Afzal who was tortured to death by protestors at Shahdara Chowk were offered at District Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh on Wednesday.

Constable Muhammad Afzal embraced martyrdom when he was out on duty to control the protestors on road leading to Lahore city near Shahdara Chowk.

Senior police officials including CCPO Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, DIG Operations Lahore Sajid Kiani, DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal, SSP Administration, SP Legal and senior Police officers and Jawans of the force offered funeral prayers of Muhammad Afzal.

The son and family member of martyred Afzal also attended the funeral ceremony.

A contingent of police also presented guard of honor to the martyred constable.Later, CCPO Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar met with the son and other family member of the martyred constable and assured them full cooperation from Lahore police.