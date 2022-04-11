UrduPoint.com

Martyred Cops Laid To Rest

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Martyred cops laid to rest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :The funeral prayer of two policemen martyred in an incident of firing on a police van at Ahmedabad police post, offered at Circuit House Karak and late laid to rest at their native town with full protocol.

The funeral was attended by District Police Officer Karak Shafiullah Khan Gandapur, SP Investigation Bashir Dad Khan, DSP Headquarters Nazir Khan, administration officers and police officers.

A squad of police presented saluted to the martyred cops. The martyrs were identified Shaheed Hawaldar Anwarullah and Shaheed Sepi Wisal Ahmed.

