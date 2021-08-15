Martyred Custom official nominated for award 'Tamgha-e-Imtiaz' posthumously

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :A martyred official of the Model Collectorate of Customs, Hyderabad, has been nominated for the award of 'Tamgha-e-Shujaat' which will be conferred on March 23, 2022.

According to a press release issued by the Cabinet Secretariat, Abdul Ghaffar Shaikh would be awarded by President Dr Arif Alvi posthumously.

Shaikh was martyred during a raid on the drug peddlers in Hyderabad on March 5, 2016, in Tower Market area.

The Model Collectorate of Customs, Hyderabad, named one of the busiest customs check posts in Jacobabad district after the martyred official last year.

The Municipal Committee Qasimabad, Hyderabad, also honoured him by naming one of the roads in Qasimabad town over the martyred official.