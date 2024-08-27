Open Menu

Martyred FC Sepoy Zeeshan Khan Laid To Rest With Full Military Honors In Peshawar

Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Martyred FC Sepoy Zeeshan Khan laid to rest with full military honors in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) The funeral prayer for Sepoy Zeeshan Khan, who was martyred while fighting terrorists in Balochistan, was offered at his ancestral graveyard in Surizai Bala village, Peshawar.

The funeral was conducted with full military honors, including a salute from Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps contingents.

A large number of people attended the funeral to pay their respects and prayed for the martyr.

Floral wreaths were laid on his grave on behalf of the President of Pakistan, the Prime Minister, and the Chief of Army Staff.

