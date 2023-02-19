UrduPoint.com

Martyred Head Constable Ghulam Abbass Leghari Laid To Rest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2023 | 02:20 AM

Martyred Head Constable Ghulam Abbass Leghari laid to rest

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Sindh Police's Head Constable Ghulam Abbass Leghari, who was martyred in an attack by the terrorists on Karachi Police Chief Office(KPCO), last night, was laid to rest with full Police honours at his ancestral graveyard here, on Saturday night.

The martyred head constable, 55, was recruited by the Sindh Police in 2011. He left behind three sons, a daughter and a widow.

The funeral of martyred Ghulam Abbass Leghari was attended by Wing Commander Shahbaz Rangers Larkana Lt. Col. Muhammad Dahram Baig, SSP Larkana Dr. Muhammad Imran, SP Headquarters Larakna Asif Raza Balouch, ASP City Larkana Atiqur Rehman Mekan, Ghulam Rasool Leghari(Brother), Political Secretary to PPP Chairman i Jamil Ahmed Soomro, Former Mayor LMC Khair Muhammad Shaikh, other police officers, police officials, officials of Shahbaz Rangers, civil administration officials, citizens and relatives.

Meanwhile, a large number of people belonging to all walks of life were also present on the occasion.

Wing Commander Shahbaz Rangers Larkana Lt. Col. Muhammad Dahram Baig, SSP Larkana Dr. Muhammad Imran, and other Police officers also laid floral wreaths on behalf of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, DG Rangers and IG Police Sindh on the grave of martyred head constable.

A smartly-turned-out contingent of the Sindh Police 'jawans' presented the guard of honour and last respects to the martyr, who sacrificed his life while defending the motherland.

Talking to the media, Ghulam Rasool Leghari, brother of the martyred head constable, said it was his desire to embrace martyrdom defending the motherland.

He saluted the Sindh Police, Rangers and Pakistan Army and wished them success in the operation against terrorists for peace in the country.

