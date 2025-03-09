Martyred Head Constable Irtafa Ali Laid To Rest
Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2025 | 04:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) The funeral prayer for the martyred police Head Constable Irtafa Ali was offered with official protocol here at the Police Lines Headquarters with full honours.
The funeral was attended by City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani, District Police Officer Murree, SSP operations, and family members while a large number of police officials, notables and residents of the area were also present.
A contingent of police presented a guard of honour to the martyred cop while special prayers were also offered for the departed soul.
Later, the martyr was laid to rest in his native village Syed Kasra, Gujar Khan. with full honours.
Head Constable Irtafa Ali, who was seriously wounded in a shootout with criminals in the area of the Airport Police Station on Friday, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.
Meanwhile, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani said that they stood with the family of the martyr in the hour of grief.
They were proud of the personnel like Head Constable Irtafa Ali who even did not hesitate to sacrifice their lives in the line of duty, he added.
